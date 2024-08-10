Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has allocated 100 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy for a Forward Operating Base in the Ogun Waterside area

The proposed naval facility will also protect Nigeria's sovereignty at Tongeji Island and support oil exploration activities

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, expressed gratitude for the governor's support

Abuja, FCT - Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has allocated 100 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy for the establishment of a Forward Operating Base in the Ogun Waterside local government area, bolstering security for significant investments in the region.

The governor announced this during a courtesy visit to Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), in Abuja.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has given the Nigerian Navy 100 hectares of land in the Ogun Waterside area to build a Forward Operating Base. Photo credit: Nigerian Navy

Legit.ng gathers that the proposed naval, including a naval dockyard and base, will enhance security for critical investments such as the OK LNG project led by NNPC Limited and the Olokola Deep Sea Port.

The base will also protect Nigeria's sovereignty at Tongeji Island and support oil exploration activities.

Governor Abiodun pledges support for swift completion

Governor Abiodun promised his administration's support for the project's speedy completion.

''Whatever it is that the Ogun state government needs to do, we will do everything possible to make it a reality,'' he stated.

Naval Chief Ogalla reacts

Vice Admiral Ogalla acknowledged the project's strategic importance, expressing gratitude for the governor's support.

He assured that construction would commence immediately, as it is included in the 2024 budget.

The CNS added that the OK LNG project led by NNPC Limited and the Olokola Deep Sea Port investments in the Ogun maritime corridor will attract $10 billion to the Nigerian economy.

''We will continue with you and your team, particularly to ensure that this base is realized in a few months. The base is a priority we have to actualize. Within the next few months, we should start seeing results,'' the CNS stated.

