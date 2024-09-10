Bishops on Tuesday, led a protest to NAFDAC’s Asaba office, Delta state capital, demanding that the agency stop its investigations against spiritual products by Prophet Fufeyin’s ministry

The protestors argued that spiritual products sold by Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry should be excluded from NAFDAC's regulatory purview

The clerics insisted that the matters of the spirit are faith-based and "NAFDAC don't have the right to regulate spiritual products"

On Tuesday, September 10, over seven Bishops led protesters to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) office in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Bishops lead a protest to NAFDAC’s office in Delta state over Fufeyin's miracle products probe. Image of NAFDAC DG and Prophet Fufeyin. Photo credit: NAFDAC, Jeremiah Fufeyin

Fufeyin: Bishops protest at NAFDA'S office in Delta

They Bishops called on the agency to refrain from attacks on the Senior Prophet of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, Abuja, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, over his spiritual products.

The protesters, who were drawn from Fufeyin’s Church and other Christian faiths besieged the NAFDAC office with different inscriptions on placards despite the heavy rain to register their grievance over the attack on him.

Some of the placards read, “Spiritual products have spiritual backing, don’t need NAFDAC approval, When it comes to spiritual, respect it among others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Charismatic Anglican Church of Nigeria, Samuel Baaba cautioned NAFDAC on spiritual matters.

Baaba said:

“We are men of God and we are here in solidarity to send a message to NAFDAC to refrain from its step over spiritual matters.

“NAFDAC does not have the right to regulate spiritual products. There is a limit to what people can do especially when it comes to matters of faith”

Also speaking, Rector Union Theological Institute and Seminary, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, Evangelical Church, Calixtus and Most Celestine Ewurum added that they were only interested in the issue that concerned items that are spiritual.

“To the best of my knowledge and which I have read through the NAFDAC Act, 2004, if there is an amendment, I don’t know, where it could regulate the spiritual product.

“NAFDAC don’t have right to declare the products fake when it never tested the product, NAFDAC should out clearly what is wrong with the water,” they added.

NAFDAC distances self from Fufeyin's products

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that NAFDAC stated that products from the founder of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, were not registered with the agency.

Social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, had petitioned the agency about Prophet Fufeyin's products.

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and signed by its Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, it stated that an investigation was ongoing into the clergy's products.

