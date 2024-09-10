NAFDAC has issued a warning to Nigerians about Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap manufactured in Germany

The agency said that importers should not bring the soap into the country as it is not listed in its database

NAFDAC also urged supermarkets and shop owners to discontinue the sale, citing health concerns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning against the purchase and use of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08, manufactured in Germany, due to concerns over a chemical impurity.

According to NAFDAC, the soap does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation as it contains Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), a substance banned in cosmetic products due to its potential to harm the reproductive system, pose risks to unborn children and cause skin sensitization.

This has led to the prohibition of the product by regulatory and public health authorities in the European Union.

More warning on Dove beauty cream bar

NAFDAC highlighted that the importation of soaps, including Dove Beauty Cream Bar, is prohibited in Nigeria as per the restricted import prohibition list.

Additionally, soaps and cosmetics are among the items deemed ineligible for foreign exchange in the country.

The Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap in question is also not listed in the NAFDAC database, raising further concerns about its legality and safety.

NAFDAC has urged importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to prevent this product's importation, distribution, sale, and use.

Members of the public who possess the affected batch of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap are advised to stop using or selling the product and to submit any existing stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Part of the notice reads"

"Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse effects related to the use of this product to NAFDAC through the following channels: via email at pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, through the E-reporting platforms on the NAFDAC website at www.nafdac.gov.ng, or using the Med-safety app available for download on Android and iOS platforms."

NAFDAC distances self from Fufeyin's products

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control stated that products from the founder of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, were not registered with the agency.

Social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, had petitioned the agency about Prophet Fufeyin's products.

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and signed by its Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, it stated that an investigation was ongoing into the clergy's products.

