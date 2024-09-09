NAFDAC has uncovered illegal production and sale of unregistered "miracle" products by Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, falsely claiming healing powers

Investigations reveal the ministry’s use of a fake NAFDAC registration number and secret partnerships with local factories to produce and market these unwholesome products

Despite repeated attempts, the ministry has evaded cooperation with authorities, raising concerns about public health risks

In a concerning development, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised alarms over the activities of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries in Delta State.

The faith-based organization, led by Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto, has been promoting and selling unregistered “Miracle” products, claiming healing powers for ailments like barrenness.

Unregistered miracle water sales spark health concerns. Photo credit: X/NAFDAC

Source: Twitter

Following petitions from the public, NAFDAC launched a probe into the production and sale of these products.

Here are five key findings from the investigation.

1. Fake NAFDAC registration claims

Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries openly advertised its Miracle Soap and Water products as NAFDAC-registered, luring the public into believing they were safe and effective. However, NAFDAC's investigation confirmed that none of the miracle products were ever registered. This revelation has further discredited the organization’s claims of miraculous healing powers.

2. Sale of unwholesome products

The ministry has been selling several varieties of so-called “miracle” waters, such as “River Jordan Water” and “The Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida.” Despite being sold for as much as ₦3,000 per bottle, NAFDAC found no scientific basis for their alleged healing properties. The agency warned that these unregulated products pose potential health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

3. Evasion of accountability

When NAFDAC officials visited Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries to investigate, the ministry’s leadership refused to cooperate. Despite having been caught selling the miracle products, they denied responsibility. The Head of Service admitted to the use of their logo and address on product labels but distanced the ministry from production claims. This evasion continued even after the issuance of official invitations to appear for questioning.

4. Illicit production partnership

Further investigation revealed that the ministry had secretly partnered with Globod Table Water, a Delta-based factory, to produce the Miracle Water without NAFDAC’s knowledge or approval. This illegal arrangement bypassed crucial safety protocols, leading to the eventual sealing of the Globod Table Water factory for its involvement in the unregistered production and sale of these products.

5. Delays in cooperation with authorities

The ministry’s reluctance to cooperate with NAFDAC became evident when officials repeatedly failed to appear for scheduled investigations. Even after being given extended deadlines, they submitted documents asking for more time, further hindering NAFDAC’s efforts to conclude its investigation.

NAFDAC’s findings expose the dangers posed by unregistered and unwholesome miracle products sold by Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries. With ongoing investigations and legal actions underway, NAFDAC continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and avoid these unsafe products. The agency remains committed to protecting the health of Nigerians.

Full statement below:

NAFDAC distances self from Fufeyin's products

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that products from the founder of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, were not registered with the agency.

Legit.ng had reported that social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, had petitioned the agency about Prophet Fufeyin's products.

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and signed by its Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, it stated that an investigation was ongoing on the clergy's products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng