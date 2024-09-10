Stray elephants from Cameroon have invaded farmlands in Borno State, leaving local farmers facing devastating losses for the fifth consecutive year

Community leaders are calling for urgent government intervention, warning that the destruction threatens food security and the livelihoods of thousands

Flooding and insecurity in the region have hampered efforts to repel the elephants, with farmers growing increasingly desperate for solutions

A herd of elephants, straying from neighboring Cameroon, has once again ravaged farmlands in Borno State, leaving local farmers devastated.

The Ministry of Environment's Forestry and Wildlife division confirmed the recurring incidents in an interview on Monday, noting that the situation has been an annual problem for the past five years.

Ayuba Peter, a director in the ministry, explained that the elephants typically arrive from a Cameroonian forest reserve, roaming farmlands in Gamboru/Ngala and Kala-Balge Local Government Areas (LGAs), causing significant damage to crops.

The animals remain in the area until floodwaters recede in December, prolonging the farmers' plight.

“We’ve been receiving reports of elephants destroying farmlands in these LGAs for the past five years,” Peter said. “They come at this time of year and leave a trail of destruction in their wake.”

This year’s invasion has escalated concerns among farmers, who rely on the now-destroyed crops for their livelihoods. Community leaders are sounding the alarm, urging government action to prevent further damage. Baba Hassan, a community leader from Ngala, described the impact as catastrophic, with millions of naira in losses incurred by farmers.

“The despair and hopelessness these people are going through is unimaginable,” Hassan said. “Their crops, their livelihood, have been trampled by these creatures. The government must step in and put an end to this.”

In a letter to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Hassan called for the establishment of barriers and the deployment of trained personnel to prevent further encroachment. He also emphasized the need for community education on elephant behavior and habitat protection.

Farmers in the affected areas, including Bunu Modu and Musa Ali, voiced their frustrations, describing the recurring invasions as a heavy blow to their efforts. “It’s becoming unbearable. We’ve lost so much already,” Modu lamented.

The Ministry of Environment has reported the situation to the Federal Government through the National Park Service, requesting urgent intervention. Peter stressed the need for resources such as guns and firecrackers to scare off the elephants, but acknowledged that efforts are hampered by persistent flooding and insecurity in the border regions.

Local residents have become increasingly desperate, with some warning that they may be forced to confront the elephants if no action is taken soon. "We don’t want it to come to that, but something must be done quickly," said Allamin Hassan, another farmer affected by the destruction.

As food security continues to be a pressing concern in Borno, the farmers’ losses have exacerbated existing challenges, including high living costs and rising food prices. With the destruction of vast hectares of farmland, the economic and social stability of these communities hangs in the balance.

Farmers and community leaders alike are appealing for financial aid to help mitigate their losses, as well as long-term solutions to prevent future invasions.

