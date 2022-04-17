Earlier, President Muhamadu Buhari pardoned two former governors of Plateau and Taraba state, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame

The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike in reaction, questioned the move by the president while noting that the presidential pardon lacked moral justification

In a recent development, the presidency in a statement has cleared the air regarding Buhari's position on the matter

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the criticism issued by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, concerning the state pardon granted by the President Muhammadu Buhari, to a former governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye, and his Taraba state counterpart, Jolly Nyame, lacked moral justification.

Wike had criticised the state pardon, saying it ridiculed the judiciary which had convicted both men of corruption, The Punch reports.

The presidential hopeful, who spoke in Minna on Saturday, where he met with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, lamented that the Buhari regime is selective in its war against corruption.

Wike criticise Buhari over state pardon. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He said:

“You have big big people, you jail them after all the court proceedings and waste of money, then you ridicule the judiciary by granting them pardon.”

He added that the state pardon was strategically done towards the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Shehu reacts

Reacting, Shehu, in a post on Facebook, faulted Wike’s criticism, saying the Governor ought to have made it known at the meeting where the state pardon was issued, which he attended, instead of airing his views after the meeting.

Shehu said:

“I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but did not attend."

Section 175 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999) empowers the president to pardon convicts.

Source: Legit.ng