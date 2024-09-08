To address the frequent failures of the national grid, the Federal Government has decided to build a new infrastructure known as a super grid.

Bolaji Tunji, the media aide to the Minister of Power, revealed this information in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our vision for power sector": Finally FG finds solution to persistent national grid collapse

The power minister, Adebayo Adelabu, who was attending the China-Africa Cooperation Summit in China, criticized the current national grid, stating that its existing condition is insufficient for the future goals of the power sector.

He said:

“If we look at the strength, the capacity and the age of our existing network on the national grid, it cannot really support our vision for the power sector hence the need for the construction of the Western and Eastern super grid."

Adelabu mentioned that the President fully supports the initiative, as it will enhance the nation's transmission network, stabilize the grid, and increase both the capacity and flexibility of the national power system.

Adelabu further stated that 90 percent of the necessary approvals have been secured, with finalization expected soon. It is worth noting that the national grid has failed over five times in 2024, leaving many Nigerians without power.

