Katsina state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), declared that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is no longer relevant in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Kwankwaso said this during the inauguration of a renovated NNPP office in Katsina State on Saturday, September, 7.

Kwankwaso makes strong claims about PDP Photo credit: @officialPDP/@SarkinMota_AMF

Source: Twitter

Why we abandoned PDP, Kwankwaso explains

As reported by The Punch, Kwankwaso explained that he and his supporters abandoned the PDP because the party is “dead.”

He stated:

“I wish to remind you that PDP is dead because we left the party. Since they have gone out of the line, we decided to check out."

Kwankwaso predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Kwankwaso expressed confidence in his political future, asserting that he is poised to win the 2027 presidential election, and emphasized that the NNPP is prepared to lead the country and gain control of more states.

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, urged Nigerians not to be swayed by gifts or money in the upcoming general elections, cautioning voters to remain focused on what matters, Vanguard reported.

Meanwhile, Katsina State NNPP Chairman, Armaya’u Abdulkadir, highlighted efforts by the party to educate voters on their newly adopted logo.

He explained that the new emblem represents a commitment to education for all, a key priority for the Kwankwasiyya movement led by Kwankwaso.

Dino Melaye lists 3 top politicians 'destroying' PDP

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Dino Melaye, the 2023 Kogi State governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the opposition party of being commercialized and privatized.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, the former Kogi West Senator expressed that the PDP has lost its significance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Melaye blamed the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and national organizing secretary, Umar Bature, for the party's decline.

Source: Legit.ng