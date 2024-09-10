NAFDAC Deregisters, Bans Popular Beauty Soap to Protect Nigerians Against Harmful Products
- NAFDAC has issued a recall for Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) due to the presence of Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), a harmful chemical impurity
- The soap, manufactured in Germany, violates Cosmetic Products Regulation and poses risks to reproductive health and skin sensitization
- Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and report any adverse effects to NAFDAC
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08.
The product, manufactured in Germany, has been found to contain Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), a chemical impurity that poses significant health risks.
According to NAFDAC, the presence of BMHCA in the soap violates the Cosmetic Products Regulation.
This chemical is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its potential to harm the reproductive system, cause harm to unborn children, and induce skin sensitization. Consequently, several regulatory and public authorities in the European Union have banned the marketing of this product.
NAFDAC urges consumers to discontinue the use of this product immediately and to report any adverse effects experienced. The agency is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public and will continue to monitor the situation closely
The statement read thus:
“Public Alert No. 035/2024 – Alert on the Recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap due to Butyphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA) content. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is alerting the public about the recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08, produced in Germany, due to chemical impurity. The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation as it is said to contain Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA) which is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its risk of harming the reproductive system, causing harm to the health of an unborn child and may cause skin sensitization. As a result, a ban on the marketing of the product has been placed by some regulatory and public authorities, in the EU. Product Details: Product Name: Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap, Product Brand: Dove, Country of Manufacture: Germany, Bar Code Number: 8000700000005, Category: Cosmetics.”
About NAFDAC:
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a concerning development, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had raised alarms over the activities of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries in Delta State.
The faith-based organization, led by Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto, has been promoting and selling unregistered “Miracle” products, claiming healing powers for ailments like barrenness.
