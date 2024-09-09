A Nigerian man has shared his joy online following the recent probe on miracle water and soap being sold by a prophet

According to him, he was overjoyed when he heard that NAFDAC begun investigation into the products

Social media users who came across his post online stormed the comments section to react to his stance

A Nigerian man's post expressing delight over the recent investigation into prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's "miracle" products has gone viral.

The excited man, who shared his thoughts on the platform X, welcomed the news of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) probe into the "miracle water" and "miracle soap" being sold by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries.

Man criticises Jeremiah Fufeyin's miracle products

The_beardedsina on X voiced his satisfaction with the development, stating that numerous people had fallen victim to such religious products with allegedly no tangible benefits.

He emphasised the need for justice in the matter, while lamenting over the fate of people who already fell victim.

In his words:

"I am so happy NAFDAC has decided to investigate the so called Miracle Water and Miracle Soap being sold by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries. Too many people have been scammed of such Religious products with no benefits. We need Justice."

Reactions as man speaks on miracle products

The post garnered significant attention among Nigerians, with many flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Doctor Bright said:

"They should definitely investigate the water to make sure it’s safe for consumption but for the “scamming”, just forget that one. They can believe anything they want, our job is just to make sure there’s no harmful substance in the “miracle water” they’re consuming."

Peace stated:

"Are you sure the members were scammed? I'm sure that even if the pastor ends up getting indicted, the members will still maintain their loyalties."

Vibes triumph said:

"Thanks to verydarkman. Very dark man did a great job to that effect."

IamFunmi said:

"LMAO. But they left every other things we've been complaining about to investigate miracle water that may just be plain water that one man packaged and is selling falsely. We've been screaming about other consumables to be checked but they fell on deaf ears. Abeg."

Joachim Anaele said:

"Na faith dey work all those things if it ever works not mere water so am just saying it ain't scam."

Leendah added:

"The 'prosperity gospel' has done a lot of damage to Christianity. Even with this investigation people will still clamour for the miracles items."

