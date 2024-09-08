The Senior Prophet of Christ MercyLand Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin, claimed the publication caption ‘Nafdac Investigating Pastor Jeremiah Miracle Water, Soap - DG’, is false

Fufeyin said he is not using the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to deceive Nigerians

The popular man of God stated this while reacting to the alleged registration of his spiritual item, miracle water and soap

Warri, Delta state - The Senior Prophet of Christ MercyLand Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin, has denied using the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to deceive Nigerians on the use of his spiritual item.

Fufeyin said his church is a law-abiding Christian Church and recognizes the extant laws of the land and even the NAFDAC Act.

The man of God claimed the publication caption ‘Nafdac Investigating Pastor Jeremiah Miracle Water, Soap - DG’, is false.

As reported by Vanguard, Fufeyin spoke through his church’s media outfit called MercyLand Television Deliverance Ministry.

“We also wish to state that Senior Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ MercyLand Ministry has never used the NAFDAC name as an agency to deceive innocent members of the public.”

He said the only pending petition against his church is the one by Martins Vincent Otse (alias Verydarkblackman). The prophet disclosed that the Church has since sued before the FCT high court on sundry allegations and matters.

“However the church was in receipt of a letter dated the 27th of August 2024 from NAFDAC office extending an invitation to the Spiritual head of the church on the church miracle and healing spiritual item by the NAFDAC Asaba Office with the full designation as referenced in this letter.

He said the church wrote an official letter communicating its position in this matter and also sent another subsequent letter to NAFDAC.

“We also bring to the fore and knowledge of NAFDAC that the supposed nominal complainant to the NAFDAC Asaba office actually forged the Church’s receipts in other to close himself with the right to bring a complaint before the NAFDAC office in this regard.

“We also wish to state that presently there is an ongoing police investigation of certain receipts that has indicted the nominal complainants to NAFDAC office, which same receipts is presumed to have been forged and used falsely in procuring the now investigated spiritual items by NAFDAC office."

Prophet Fufeyin reacts after public backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Fufeyin defended the sale of ‘spiritual materials’ for miracles after public backlash from Nigerians.

The founder of Christ MercyLand Church said individuals can witness the extraordinary power of divine intervention in their own lives through the use of ‘spiritual materials’.

According to Fufeyin, the ‘spiritual materials’ are tools through which believers can experience divine intervention and miracles

