The FIRS has denied reports of a planned increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, stating that such claims are false and misleading

The FIRS and the Federal Ministry of Finance said they have not discussed any plans to increase VAT, and the government has no intention of adding to the economic burden of Nigerians

Former VP Atiku had criticised President Tinubu's purported decision to raise VAT, but the FIRS has debunked the claim, urging Nigerians to disregard the reports

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday, September 9, debunked reports of a planned increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, saying such claims were false and misleading.

Arabinrin Aderonke, technical assistant on broadcast media to the FIRS chairman, said the federal government had no intention of adding to the economic burden of Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Government is not proposing any such thing as the increment of VAT. Such reports should be ignored and discarded. It is false and misleading, as FG is not planning to add to the economic burden of Nigerians," Aderonke said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Alleged 10% VAT: FIRS and finance ministry deny reports

Aderonke emphasised that the FIRS and the Federal Ministry of Finance had not discussed any plans to increase VAT.

“It has not been discussed at all by both the Federal Ministry of Finance and FIRS. The Federal Ministry of Finance makes financial policy while the FIRS implement it. I can authoritatively tell you that the FIRS is not aware of the increment of VAT, and there is no proposition in front of the national assembly," Aderonke noted.

VAT remains 7.5%: No cause for alarm

Aderonke urged Nigerians to disregard the reports, saying the federal government was working to fix the economy and improve citizens' livelihoods.

“There is no cause for alarm, Nigerians should be rest assured that the FG is working hard to fix the economy and improve the livelihood of the citizens. Please ignore such reports it is not true," she reiterated.

Alleged VAT increase: Atiku criticises Tinubu

Legit.ng notes that the FIRS's statement was released amid the claim by former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post on X on Sunday, September 8, Atiku spoke out against President Bola Tinubu's purported decision to raise the VAT rate from 7.5% to 10%, citing concerns that it would exacerbate the country's economic woes. Atiku argued that the move, combined with a recent fuel price hike, would deepen the domestic cost-of-living crisis and hinder Nigeria's already fragile economic growth.

Atiku also criticised Tinubu's policies as regressive and punitive, alleging that they disproportionately burden the poor while ignoring the extravagant spending of the president and his entourage.

The FIRS has, however, debunked the VAT increase claim.

What is VAT?

Value Added Tax is a consumption tax paid when goods are purchased and services rendered It is a multi-stage tax. VAT is borne by the final consumer. All goods and services (produced within or imported into the country) are taxable except those specifically exempted by the VAT Act VAT is charged at a rate of 7.5%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng