Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it will begin suspending duties on imported food items once it receives a list of eligible beneficiaries from the Ministry of Finance.

This follows a directive issued nearly two months ago by the federal government to halt duties, tariffs, and taxes on food imports via land and sea routes in an effort to curb inflation.

Customs explains delay in implementation of Tinubu's duty-free import of rice, other food items

Source: UGC

On August 14, the NCS confirmed that the policy had been put into action, allowing the importation of items such as maize, brown husked rice, beans, millet, and wheat.

The waiver, effective from July 15 and running through December 31, is part of the government's strategy to tackle rising food prices nationwide.

Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesperson for the NCS made remarks on Thursday, September 5, during a joint press briefing held by security agencies under the strategic communications inter-agency policy committee (SCIPC) in Abuja.

During the briefing, Maiwada provided updates, stating that the directive has not yet been enforced as the Ministry of Finance has yet to submit the list of beneficiaries eligible for the tax exemptions.

He said:

“So, the list of those who benefit from those exemptions will come from the ministry of finance and our role as an agency of government is to implement the directives of the government. So we are policy implementers, not formulators.

“So, by the time we get those lists, within the twinkle of an eye, we are going to implement those directives from the federal ministry of finance.”

Maiwada explained that the ministry of finance has released a set of guidelines outlining the conditions and requirements for participation in the zero import duty program.

Discussing revenue, Maiwada stated that the NCS generated N277.5 billion in import duties during August.

He also noted that the service collected N15.8 billion in excise duties, highlighting its dedication to maximizing revenue collection.

FG sells 50kg bag of rice for N40k

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has begun the sale of 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu disclosed at the flag-off of the event that the rice is strictly one man, one bag and one woman, one bag

The rice would be sold at the flat rate of N40,000 as part of FG's intervention to subsidise milled rice and ease the prevailing food crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng