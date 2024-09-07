BREAKING: Nigerians in China Make a Crucial Demand from Tinubu, Video Emerges
- President Bola Tinubu has been told to negotiate with the Chinese authority to officially recognise Nigeria as an English-speaking country
- The Nigerians living in China made the demand when the president met with the Nigerian community in the Asian country
- According to the Nigerians, most of the jobs available for foreigners are reserved for officially recognised English speaking country
Nigerians in China have asked President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with the Chinese authority to recognise Nigeria as an English-speaking country, citing the fact that English has remained the official language of the West African country.
The Nigerians in the diaspora made the request while playing host to President Tinubu, who had visited China on a working visit. As part of the sideline activities, Tinubu met with the Nigerians in China on Friday, September 6, to wrap up his visit to the Asian country.
In a video of the moment seen by Legit.ng, the group maintained that the Nigerian community in China is mainly composed of students, businessmen and expatriates. They then urged the president to use his capacity to negotiate with the Chinese authority to recognise Nigeria as an English-speaking country.
Their representative's letter reads in part:
"Our desire is that Nigeria is that Nigeria can be officially recognised as an English-speaking native nation in China".
What Tinubu discuss with Chinese president
Tinubu had earlier disclosed what transpired between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing, the Chinese capital. The president said his visit was fruitful and beneficial to Nigerians, adding that it strengthened the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
The president announced a comprehensive development partnership between the two nations in a tweet on Tuesday, September 3.
See the video here:
Source: Legit.ng
