Imo state government has assured workers of the imminent implementation of the N70,000 National Minimum Wage amid economic challenge

Hope Uzodimma emphasized the importance of the wage increment as a necessary measure to combat the high cost of living affecting residents across the state

He gave the assurance on Thursday after meeting with organised labour leaders in the state on Thursday

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has given hope to its workers that it will soon implement the payment of the N70,00 new national minimum wage approved by the federal government.

Minimum wage: Uzodimma assures workers of N70,000

Uzodimma gave the reassurance while briefing journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Organised Labour in the state, at the Government House, Owerri, Imo state capital, on Thursday, October 3.

According to the Governor, he is committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage due to the current high cost of living and situation of things in the country, which in his words, "has necessitated the creation of better incentives that will stimulate the economy."

Uzodimma while calling on the citizens to join hands to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Imo state, urged the workers to show more commitment, and be more productive in their services to the state, AIT reported.

"In line with our commitment to Imo workers, I held a productive meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Imo State, to draft modalities for the swift implementation of the new national minimum wage for Imo State workers," Uzodimma.

Channels TV also confirmed the report in its publication on Thursday.

Watch the video below as Uzodimma assures workers of N70,000:

NLC: N70k minimum wage now useless

NLC: N70k minimum wage now useless

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress expressed regret for accepting the N70,000 minimum wage.

At a recent event in Lagos state, Joe Ajaero lamented that the N70,000 wage has been rendered useless as petrol prices skyrocket and economic hardship persists.

The NLC president also lamented that Tinubu betrayed organised labour by increasing fuel prices immediately after signing the new minimum wage bill into law.

