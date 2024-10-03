Minimum Wage: Jubilation As Nigerian Governor Discloses When Workers Will Receive N70k Alert
- Imo state government has assured workers of the imminent implementation of the N70,000 National Minimum Wage amid economic challenge
- Hope Uzodimma emphasized the importance of the wage increment as a necessary measure to combat the high cost of living affecting residents across the state
- He gave the assurance on Thursday after meeting with organised labour leaders in the state on Thursday
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has given hope to its workers that it will soon implement the payment of the N70,00 new national minimum wage approved by the federal government.
Minimum wage: Uzodimma assures workers of N70,000
Uzodimma gave the reassurance while briefing journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Organised Labour in the state, at the Government House, Owerri, Imo state capital, on Thursday, October 3.
According to the Governor, he is committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage due to the current high cost of living and situation of things in the country, which in his words, "has necessitated the creation of better incentives that will stimulate the economy."
Uzodimma while calling on the citizens to join hands to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Imo state, urged the workers to show more commitment, and be more productive in their services to the state, AIT reported.
"In line with our commitment to Imo workers, I held a productive meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Imo State, to draft modalities for the swift implementation of the new national minimum wage for Imo State workers," Uzodimma.
Channels TV also confirmed the report in its publication on Thursday.
Watch the video below as Uzodimma assures workers of N70,000:
Read more about minimum wage here:
- Minimum wage: Jubilation as Tinubu’s govt raises retirees’ pension by N32,000
- Minimum wage: 17 governors agree to pay workers N70,000, set up panels
- Minimum wage: Breakdown of salary structure for civil servants emerge
NLC: N70k minimum wage now useless
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress expressed regret for accepting the N70,000 minimum wage.
At a recent event in Lagos state, Joe Ajaero lamented that the N70,000 wage has been rendered useless as petrol prices skyrocket and economic hardship persists.
The NLC president also lamented that Tinubu betrayed organised labour by increasing fuel prices immediately after signing the new minimum wage bill into law.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.