Apply Now: Full List Of 11 Key FG's Initiatives and Websites to Register
Nigeria

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Nigerians have at least eleven different initiatives created by the federal government to apply and register for
  • These eleven key initiatives cover areas like education, transportation, business, housing, and skills acquisition amongst other
  • The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, listed the 11 initiatives and their websites

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has continued to roll out different initiatives to support Nigerians from across the different categories of life.

No fewer than eleven key initiatives have been established with functioning websites for Nigerians to apply and register.

Full list of 11 key FG's initiatives and websites to apply, register
11 key Federal Government initiatives and they websites to apply or register Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
These initiatives cut across different aspects from student loans, housing, and business support amongst others.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the 11 initiatives and their website address via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

11 key FG's initiatives and websites

Below are 11 key Federal Government initiatives and their websites to apply or register

1. Student loan scheme

http://nelf.gov.ng

2. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative

https://pci.gov.ng

3. Consumer Credit Corporation

https://credicorp.ng

4. Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDiCE) program

https://boi.ng/iDiCE

5. Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA)

https://SUPA.itf.gov.ng

6. Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA)

https://NIYA.ng

7. National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP)

http://natep.gov.ng

8. Micro and Small Business loans

https://boi.ng/micro-business

9. Housing Initiatives

http://fha.gov.ng/ongoing-projects

10. NDDC INTERNSHIP SCHEME

https://nyis.nddc.gov.ng

11. Nano- Business Support

https://tucnigeria.org.ng

Tinubu's Renewed Hope housing scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration introduced the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to tackle Nigeria's housing deficit.

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, covering all 36 states and the FCT, will offer housing units for direct purchase, mortgage, or rent-to-own agreements.

To apply, individuals must create an account, search for properties, select their preferred option, and choose a payment method, among others.

