Sokoto, Sokoto state - The military high command on Monday, September 2, debunked claims of the abduction of 150 people by terrorists in Gobir in Sokoto state.

A statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, obtained by Legit.ng, said the incident of mass killing and burial depicted by terrorists in a trending video happened in a nearby African country—and not Nigeria.

The military statement partly reads:

“The attention of defence headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a trending video propagated from the terrorist camp.

"The video depicted the killing of several civilians in a mass grave. It must be noted that the incident never took place in Nigeria. Rather, it sadly took place in a nearby African country faced with terrorism."

Legit.ng reports that in the past few years, deadly attacks in Nigeria have been credited to groups like bandits, Boko Haram, and its offshoots ISWAP and Ansaru. Sometimes, the attackers engage in kidnap-for-ransom.

The attacks have also been spread across the country’s six geopolitical zones, prompting some state governments to recruit what they call community guards.

