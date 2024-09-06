President Bola Tinubu praised the exponential growth of the $280 billion trade partnership between Africa and China

Tinubu commended China’s consistent engagement with Africa, attributing the partnership's success to mutual respect, sovereignty

The Nigerian President underscored the importance of continued cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchange

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the rapid growth of the $280 billion trade partnership between Africa and China, calling it a remarkable achievement.

Speaking on Thursday, September 5 in Beijing during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Tinubu emphasized the significance of the trade volume, highlighting the deepening economic ties and increased integration between the two regions.

Tinubu presenting speech during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Addressing the forum, which included Chinese President Xi Jinping and other African leaders, Tinubu remarked,

"The thriving economic trade partnership between Africa and China has expanded significantly, now estimated at $280 billion."

President Tinubu praised China’s unwavering commitment to Africa, noting that the country’s sustained high-level engagement has led to strategic agreements and a shared vision for growth, as reported by ThisDay.

As ECOWAS Chairman, Tinubu emphasized that the partnership is founded on mutual respect, sovereignty, and non-interference.

Tinubu describes FOCAC as platform for Economic Advancement

Addressing the forum, which included UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Tinubu highlighted FOCAC's crucial role in reinforcing economic ties and reaffirming both regions’ dedication to mutual progress, even amid global challenges, The Punch reported.

President Tinubu noted that the initiative symbolized the potential and success of FOCAC, highlighting how cooperation plays a key role in fostering development and shared prosperity.

He stressed the need for sustained collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange, emphasizing that these efforts must continue despite the global challenges facing both regions.

