The federal government has announced the approval of a 50 per cent increment in the feeding allowance of inmates across the country, which will take effect in August 2024.

According to President Bola Tinubu's administration, the move will address the rising cost of food and improve the welfare of the inmates.

Abubakar Umar, spokesperson for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), confirmed the increase in inmate feeding allowances during an interview with The Punch on Thursday, September 5.

The increase, described as the "first phase" of a broader review, aims to enhance inmates' living conditions. The feeding allowance has been raised by 50%, effective August 2024.

Umar noted that further reviews are expected, particularly due to the soaring cost of food. The Federal Government will consider additional adjustments, he added.

The NCoS has been allocated over N24.4 billion for catering materials and foodstuffs in the 2024 budget year. According to the latest figures from the NCoS, Nigeria currently has 84,575 inmates.

The need for an increase in the feeding allowance has been a public concern, especially after it was revealed that N750 was allocated per day for each prisoner while N800 was spent daily on feeding each of the 900 dogs in the service.

A viral video from the Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar, Cross River State, showed inmates being served poorly cooked meals, sparking public outrage. An investigation into the conditions at the facility has been ordered by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The NCoS emphasized that the incident does not reflect the overall standards of care and commitment to inmate welfare across the country and confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

