Commanding Officer and six soldiers killed by IED in Borno State during terrorist attack response

Troops engaged in intense firefight, successfully repelling attackers while maintaining control of the location

Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba praises the officer's bravery and commitment to military leadership in dangerous conditions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Commanding Officer and six other gallant soldiers have been killed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno State.

The soldiers encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while proceeding to the location of the Troops of Sector 3, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) after they came under Tango terrorist attack.

The Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel, Sani Uba, said the troops came under an isolated Tango terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno, in the late hours of 12 April 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued via the Nigeian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy, on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Uba said the terrorists were put to flight, with troops maintaining control of the location following intense fire exchanges.

“Regrettably, the Commanding Officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops’ location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside 6 other gallant personnel.”

He said the commanding officer’s actions reflected the highest traditions of military leadership; courage, selfless service, and leading from the front.

According to the statement, His willingness to move towards the stands as a profound testament to his valour, sense of duty, and unwavering commitment.

Reactions as commander, 6 soldiers killed in Borno

@OlumideOgunro

So heartbreaking. May their sacrifices not be in vain. The anger of their loss is a motivation to get brütal against the terrorists. Ignore the stupidity of the politicians and their sympathizers. Nasru min Allāh

@Skypond_

This kind news no follow at all. how are they even more coordinated than the army? a lot of questions on my mind but, God be with una.

@teresematt

May the souls of our fallen heroes RIP. This should motivate you to #Mopdemall Don't be deterred by terrorist sympathizers who are downplaying your good work.

@Iffect_07

Why are we suffering casualties of high ranking officers literarily everyday. This is really sad and demoralizing

Terrorists kill Army General, 17 others

Recall that Brig-Gen Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno

Major-General Michael Onoja said troops repelled the terrorists with “exceptional courage” as insurgents retreated after heavy fighting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings and described the assault as “a sign of desperation”

Military confirms killing of soldiers by Boko Haram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja confirmed that several soldiers had been killed after terrorists attacked the 29 Task Force Brigade in Borno State.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, led by Brig. Gen. Oseni Braimah, had repelled the attackers with superior firepower.

The military declined to clarify the whereabouts of Brig. Gen. Oseni Braimah, sparking concern and speculation.

Source: Legit.ng