In a tragic turn of events, Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been reportedly murdered.

The young student, who was kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road in August, was found dead after a harrowing ordeal.

Christiana, who resided in the Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu, was on her way to the University of Lagos in Yaba for her industrial training when she was abducted.

The suspect, now in custody, confessed to the crime, revealing that he killed and buried Christiana in their house. This confession came after a concerted effort by security agencies led to his arrest.

The gruesome act has sparked outrage across Nigeria, particularly on social media platforms. Many Nigerians took to Twitter, demanding justice for Christiana with the hashtag #JusticeForChristianah trending widely.

The public's call for justice underscores the deep sense of loss and anger felt by many.

An insider account shared by @Letter_to_Jack on "X" detailed the timeline of events leading up to Christiana's tragic end.

On August 19, 2024, Christiana was declared missing after her parents received a distressing message from her abductors via her WhatsApp contact.

The kidnappers sent photos of Christiana in captivity using the app's 'view once' feature and demanded a ransom of N1,500,000. Her parents managed to raise N350,000, which was sent to a betting account as instructed by the abductors.

Despite complying with the ransom demands, the communication from the kidnappers ceased on August 23, leaving the family in despair. Further investigations revealed that a sum of money was transferred to Christiana's GTB account and subsequently withdrawn into a Wema Bank account belonging to the main suspect.

The tragic death of Christiana Idowu has left a community in mourning and a nation demanding justice. As the investigation continues, the public remains vigilant, hoping that justice will be served for Christiana and her grieving family.

