Akure, Ondo state - A 17-year-old boy, Philip Emmanuel, has recounted how he and his accomplice, Precious, were involved in the murder of their employer, Mrs. Adene Iyabode Deborah.

Mrs. Adene, a well-known caterer, was discovered dead in her apartment after being missing for several days. Her body bore multiple stab wounds, and her head had been severed.

Domestic staff speak about how they killed their employer Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Philip, who was presented to the public at the Ondo Police headquarters, revealed that he had been working for the victim for five months before the tragic incident, Leadership reported.

He stated that Precious, who had been employed as a driver for just two months, persuaded him to commit the crime.

He said:

“I am here because I killed my madam. Last month, I worked with her for five months. I was her cook. She just employed a driver who has only worked for two weeks.

"One day the driver came to me and said N150,000 just entered the madam account. He told me we should kill my madam and collect the money. I said I had not killed someone before."

Philip reveals how Ondo CEO was killed

As reported by The Nation, speaking further on how the the Ondo CEO was killed, Philip said:

“On Saturday, madam said I should come and help her wash clothes that she was very tired. The driver came around and madam was surprised but the driver explained that he wanted to help her.

“That day, the driver brought a drink and gave it to me. I drank it. He brought out a cutlass and started threatening me that he would also kill me.

“We went into the house and he pushed me inside. I said i should use cutlass to hit the woman. I did it. But I started crying.

“After we killed the woman, the driver went to check the only in the account and found only N60,000. He gave me N30,000. I went to Idanre.

“After four days, we heard the woman has died. Police called us to come and explain when last we saw the woman. I told them and they asked me to go home.

“They called me again and told me I am in communication with the driver. I had to confess.”

Police caution residents on discussing financial information in Public

Ondo Police Commissioner, Oladipo Abayomi, described Philip as a trusted employee of the deceased and advised residents to exercise caution when discussing sensitive financial matters, particularly in the presence of employees or others who might exploit that information.

“Avoid openly discussing financial transactions or other personal matters in the presence of staff or others who do not need to be informed.

“In a shocking confession, Philip revealed that he had conspired with Mrs. Deborah’s driver to kill her. The driver, eager to start a “yahoo” business, suggested they steal her ATM card, having overheard that a large sum of money was soon to be deposited into her account."

Staff of slain popular Ondo CEO confesses police react

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Two domestic staff members of the late Olakunbi Adene, a well-known caterer and CEO of Kitchen Country in Akure, Ondo State, have confessed to murdering their employer after she graciously prepared a special meal for them.

The incident occurred just two days after Adene's 54th birthday, during which she had prepared the meal to show her appreciation for her staff. Tragically, the same night after the meal, they ended her life.

