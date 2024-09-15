Pupils and students in day schools across Kano state will now resume on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024

The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration said it is "taking positive steps toward creating a conducive learning environment"

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state government has approved Tuesday, September 17, 2024, as the new resumption date for all day public/private primary and post-primary schools in the state for the start of the 2024/2025 first-term academic session.

Legit.ng reports that the tweak to the schools' calendar follows the declaration of Monday, September 16, 2024, by the federal government as a public holiday in celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Maulud.

Kano govt shifts school resumption

According to a statement on Sunday, September 15, signed by Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, the director of public enlightenment, ministry of education, all boarding schools are to resume on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Recall the government had earlier announced Sunday, September 15, as the resumption date for boarding students, and Monday, September 16, for day students.

The new statement noted that the adjustment was to allow students and pupils to join the Muslim community in celebrating Eid-el Maulud, an occasion set aside to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

While congratulating Muslims on the occasion, authorities in Kano urged the public to embrace the values of sacrifice, patience, and patriotism, displayed by Muhammad in his lifetime.

