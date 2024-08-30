An Abuja community in the Bwari area council, Ushafa, came under bandits' attack in the late hour of Thursday, August 29

According to reports, the assailants killed a man during the attack and abducted his wife and children

A source within the police reportedly confirmed the attack, while the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command did not respond to enquiry

A resident of Ushafa Community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was tragically shot dead by bandits who invaded his residence on Thursday night, August 29.

The bandits also kidnapped the deceased's wife and children, leaving the family in a state of distress. A police source confirmed the incident, although details were limited.

Abuja community affected by bandit attacks

Ushafa Community has been one of the areas affected by the widespread insecurity in Nigeria, with this incident being the latest in a string of attacks.

According to a report by SBM Intelligence, Nigerians paid N1.048 billion as ransom to kidnappers between July 2023 and June 2024, with FCT having the highest ransom demands.

The report highlights the complex security situation and rising kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria, attributing the trend to economic stagnation, which has led to kidnappers targeting a broader range of people.

How often have bandits launched attacks in Abuja?

Abuja has witnessed top kidnapping scenarios since the breakout of the bandits' activities in some northern parts of Nigeria. The bandits mostly operate in the northwest and part of the north-central of the country.

Several security measures have been put in place by the government and security agencies, who have continuously made arrests and killed the gun-wielding terrorists.

Aside from Abuja, other states in the north-central region most affected by bandits' activities are Kogi, Benue, and some parts of Nasarawa.

