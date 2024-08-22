Several NLC affiliates have issued a strike notice to its members across the country following the police invitation to Joe Ajaero

Ajaero, the president of the NLC, has been invited by the police to answer questions on allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, and cybercrime, among others

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) in the US has also petitioned the Nigerian Embassy, describing the invitation as harassment to the trade union

The police invitation to Joe Ajaero, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, has continued to receive strike notice from affiliate unions, ordering members to embark on strike should Ajaero be arrested.

Recall that the police have invited Ajaero to answer questions on terrorism financing, subversion, criminal conspiracy, cybercrime and treasonable felony.

More NLC affiliates threatened to strike over police invite to Ajaero Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters, @PoliceNG

Ajaero: List of unions going on strike

The unions that have given strike notices include the National Union of Electricity Employees, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria.

The US International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) has also petitioned the Nigerian Embassy, condemning the perceived harassment and persecution of trade unions and their leaders in Nigeria.

Also, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed its members to comply with the strike directive, which will affect terminals, jetties, dry ports, and oil export terminals.

Why NLC affiliates are going on strike

This was in protest of the police investigation into NLC leadership, which the NLC has condemned as "clearly unfounded and politically motivated."

The MWUN leadership has emphasized the urgency and importance of the strike, calling on all members to unite in solidarity with the NLC and the broader Nigerian working class.

The strike will significantly impact the maritime sector and related industries nationwide.

The NLC has described the police investigation as a "persistent orchestrated attack" on the labour movement.

NLC President Ajaero ignores police invitation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajaero, who was recently invited by the police to be questioned, has explained why he did not appear for the scheduled questioning on Tuesday, August 20.

Ajaero, through his counsel, Femi Falana, explained that his absence was due to his prior engagement.

The NLC president then explained that he would make himself available for the police questioning on Wednesday, August 21.

