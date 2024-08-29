Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema was honoured by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

Obaseki has named the upcoming Edo State Arena situated on the former Garrick Memorial School Ground on Ekenhuan Road in Benin City, after Rema

Legit.ng reports that Rema was in Benin City for his homecoming concert at the Ogbe Stadium

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has revealed that the 6,000-capacity Edo Arena would be named after Afrobeats global star Rema.

The governor announced this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project in Benin City on Wednesday, August 28.

Legit.ng reported that Rema, who was in Benin for his homecoming concert at the Ogbe Stadium, joined the governor for the groundbreaking ceremony of Edo Arena and laid the first block.

Why Edo Arena was named after Rema

Governor Obaseki emphasised that Rema is a significant ambassador for Benin and Edo state.

He noted that renaming the Edo Arena to “Rema Dome” would attract visitors and international stars to Benin, thereby enhancing the state’s tourism potential.

PM News reported that the naming of the arena after Rema recognises his contributions to promoting Edo state and its cultural heritage globally.

Governor Obaseki tweeted:

“It was a pleasure to have our global music icon @heisrema, join me in performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 6,000-capacity Edo Arena. The arena, which will be called ‘Rema’s Dome,’ is located at the former Garrick Memorial School Ground on Ekenhuan Road in Benin City,” Governor Obaseki said in a statement via X shortly after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, this comes a few weeks before the Edo state governorship election. Obaseki has anointed the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, as his preferred successor.

Poll predicts winner of Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, leads the Edo State governorship race with 68% of the vote.

The poll reveals that 96.9% of respondents have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), but only 73.1% are committed to voting.

The Edo Business Development Agency (EBDA) Managing Director, Sharon Orisakwe, has predicted a potentially low voter turnout of around 20% based on past trends.

