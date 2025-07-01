The Aliko Dangote Foundation distributed over 3,000 bags of rice to communities in Ogun State, including those near the Dangote Cement Ibese Plant and Dangote Granite and Mines in Ijebu-Igbo

The Foundation’s chairman, Aliko Dangote, was praised for his generosity, and the initiative aimed to assist vulnerable groups such as the elderly and disabled.

This program is part of ADF's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, with previous efforts including the distribution of 40,000 sacks of rice across Ogun State

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) extended its National Food Intervention program by distributing over 3,000 bags of rice to people in need across various communities.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation distributed over 3,000 bags of rice to communities in Ogun State. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

This initiative excited more than 30 host communities around the Dangote Cement Ibese Plant, as well as those in Itori, Yewa North, and Ewekoro local government areas of Ogun State.

The same was true in the host communities of Dangote Granite and Mines in Ijebu-Igbo, where recipients gathered at the palaces of the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo and the Sopenlukale of Oke-Sopen, where the rice was distributed to deserving residents.

The Foundation's chairman, Aliko Dangote, received praise from the Aboro of Ibese, Oba Rotimi Mulero, and the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akamo, for his generosity in ensuring food security in the host communities and thus reducing hunger among the people.

While distributing sacks of rice to some beneficiaries in Ibese, Oba Mulero informed the public that the initiative aims to reach out to the elderly, those with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups who are suffering due to the harsh economic conditions.

In addition to the rice distribution, he highlighted the long-standing partnership between the ADF and the host communities, as well as Dangote Cement, particularly in the areas of capacity building and empowerment. He also praised the ADF's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, especially in relation to the host communities.

Victor Edero, a representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, mentioned that the Foundation’s food inflation intervention was designed to support the government's efforts in ensuring food security. The initiative distributes food supplies across all 774 local government areas nationwide.

Edero further explained that the Foundation prioritizes the host communities, particularly Ibese, which is home to cement factories, and other nearby communities. He noted that the economic downturn has made it increasingly difficult for many Nigerians to afford basic necessities like rice.

Additionally, Ejiro reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring fair and equal distribution, ensuring that all targeted beneficiaries—including the elderly, the underprivileged, and vulnerable groups—receive their share.

Some of the recipients expressed their gratitude in letters, praising the program as an excellent example of how public-private partnerships can alleviate burdens and promote inclusive development.

As part of its National Food Intervention Program, the Aliko Dangote Foundation had previously distributed 40,000 10 kg sacks of rice to Ogun State’s 20 local government areas.

Dangote Refinery releases registration details for marketers

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery has announced plans to begin free petrol distribution and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, aviation, and other large-scale users nationwide.

The mega refinery disclosed in a statement on Sunday, June 15, 2025, that the national free logistics plan, which will begin on August 15, will transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution ecosystem.

According to the statement, the company has procured 4,000 brand-new CNG-powered trucks to ensure the smooth takeoff of the initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng