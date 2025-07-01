President Bola Tinubu announces the establishment of diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia, marking a significant milestone in the two nations

The President proposes creating a Joint Commission to facilitate structured cooperation between Nigeria and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

President Tinubu emphasises the deep historical and cultural bonds between Nigeria and the OECS, citing the slave trade history

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia while addressing a special joint session of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday, June 30.

According to the statement, the President made the announcement, describing it as a move to foster diplomatic ties between Saint Lucia and Nigeria.

"President Bola Tinubu formally announced on Monday the establishment of diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia, describing it as a 'symbolic bridge that will provide a gateway to fostering closer ties between us." The statement reads.

According to the statement, the President also proposed creating a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement as a mechanism for structured cooperation between Nigeria and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), as well as offering full scholarships to students.

Proposed visa waiver for OECS diplomats

President Tinubu also proposed a visa waiver plan for OECS diplomatic and official passport holders and urged reciprocal gestures to facilitate smoother official travel and foster closer institutional cooperation.

"President Tinubu declared Nigeria's openness to visa waivers for OECS diplomatic and official passport holders, and urged reciprocal gestures to facilitate smoother official travel and closer institutional cooperation."The statement reads.

He delivered his address in the presence of leaders from the OECS, emphasising the deep historical and cultural bonds between Nigeria and the OECS, and calling for greater people-to-people engagement.

"As one who feels a profound kinship with our shared African heritage, I am fully aware of the historical currents that have bound us together—currents shaped by the transatlantic slave trade and colonial subjugation, but out of which emerged a shared cultural identity, an indomitable resilience, and a legacy of aspiration," he said.

