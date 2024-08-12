Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate leads the Edo State governorship race with 68% of the vote

The poll reveals that 96.9% of respondents have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), but only 73.1% are committed to voting

EBDA’s Managing Director, Sharon Orisakwe, has predicted a potentially low voter turnout of around 20% based on past trend

Edo state - A recent poll conducted by the Edo Business Development Agency (EBDA) and audited by BusinessDay indicates that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, is currently the front-runner in the upcoming Edo State governorship election.

Poll: Ighodalo leads with 68 per cent votes

According to the poll, which surveyed 1,179 registered voters across Edo State, Ighodalo was seen leading with 68 per cent of the vote if the election were held today.

Ighodalo's significant lead places him well ahead of his main competitors.

Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trails with 18 per cent, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party receives 14 per cent of the projected vote, The Nation reported.

96.9% have voter cards for Edo guber

The poll also delved into voter intentions and demographics, revealing that 96.9 per cent of those surveyed have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), though only 73.1 per cent are committed to voting.

Concerns such as transportation costs, security, and doubts about the impact of their votes were cited by those hesitant to vote.

An interesting finding from the poll is the gender disparity among likely voters, with 68 per cent male and 32 per cent female, despite a nearly equal gender distribution in the INEC voter register, The Punch reported.

The poll also touched on support for the zoning of political offices in Edo State.

While 61.2 per cent of respondents support rotating power among different regions, this is a decrease from previous levels of support.

EBDA raises alarm over possible voter low turnout

Sharon Orisakwe, Managing Director of EBDA, warned that voter turnout might be low, predicting around 20 per cent based on historical trends in Edo State.

The top three issues voters want addressed by the next governor are the rising cost of living, road infrastructure, and insecurity.

