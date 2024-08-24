A diaspora group, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, plans to protest against President Tinubu at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York

The group's demands include the release of detained whistleblower Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri (aka PIDOM), reduction in government size, end to corruption, and return of fuel subsidies

The protest, comprising Nigerians in the diaspora and supporters, is scheduled to take place in front of the Nigerian House in New York

New York, United States - A diaspora group, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, has announced plans to protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 10-30.

Planned protest at UN: Group lists demands

The group, in a statement signed by Austin Ikpeme and Peter Olagunju, listed its demands, including:

Immediate release of detained whistleblower Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri (aka PIDOM) and others arrested during recent protests in Nigeria

Reduction in government size and sacking of non-performing appointees

End to corruption and looting of public funds

Return of fuel subsidies to reduce the cost of living

Improved governance and plan to address insecurity

EndbadGovernance organisers share protest details

The group plans to gather in front of the Nigerian House in New York from September 15, 2024, at 9 am, and protest at the United Nations Building, the Nigerian House, and the hotel where President Tinubu and his entourage will reportedly be staying.

"Protesters comprising Nigerians in the diaspora and lovers of Nigeria are going to gather in front of the Nigerian House on 828 second Avenue, New York, NY from September 15, 2024 from 9am," the statement read.

The organisers said that they can no longer watch Nigeria and its citizens suffer under a corrupt government, citing human rights abuses, injustices, intimidation, killings, and insecurity as reasons for their protest.

"While we can no longer stand and watch our country and citizens suffer in the hands of Tinubu and his corrupt government, must account for all the killings, the deaths and missing persons who participated during the peaceful #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest in Nigeria recently," the statement concluded.

EndBadGovernance protest leaders plan another march

Meanwhile, the organisers of the 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria' protest held in several Nigerian cities from August 1 to 10, 2024, are planning to stage another protest.

Damilare Adenola, the director of mobilisation for the 'Take It Back' movement, confirmed the planned protests, which are billed for October.

Adenola stated that the protesters' demands would remain unchanged unless there were other issues.

