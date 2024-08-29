An expose of a black market trade in kidneys has led to the suspension of a medical doctor, trials pending for other healthcare providers involved

The investigation revealed significant regulatory gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare system, prompting the government to propose the establishment of a National Health Facility Regulatory Agency

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) are actively pursuing criminal cases and disciplinary actions against those implicated in the illegal organ trade

The Nigerian government has suspended a medical doctor implicated in a separate investigation by Daily Trust, which exposed illegal kidney harvesting operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The investigation, titled “Inside Abuja’s Kidney Market, Where the Rich Prey on the Poor,” revealed a black market trade in kidneys linked to a private hospital in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, announced that other healthcare providers involved in the illegal surgeries, including a nephrologist and an anesthesiologist, are awaiting trial by a disciplinary tribunal.

The investigation uncovered how kidney brokers recruited young boys from low economic backgrounds to sell their kidneys for N1 million to patients with renal failure.

Nigerian government suspends Doctor

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has launched a criminal case against the suspects, and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is investigating the involvement of doctors and hospitals in the illegal act.

Dr. Alausa highlighted the regulatory gaps exposed by the investigation and announced plans to establish the National Health Facility Regulatory Agency to monitor and regulate healthcare facilities across the country. This move aims to prevent future occurrences of such illegal activities and ensure stricter oversight of medical practices.

Ike Ekweremadu organ harvesting saga

Previously, Legit.ng had reported about the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu had been convicted in the United Kingdom for his involvement in an illegal organ harvesting plot.

The conviction has brought to light the dark underbelly of organ trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

Ekweremadu, along with his wife Beatrice and a medical associate, Dr. Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of conspiring to exploit a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos for his kidney.

The organ was intended for the couple's daughter, Sonia, who suffers from a debilitating kidney condition. This case marks the first conviction under the UK's modern slavery laws for organ trafficking.

The victim was promised financial compensation and opportunities in the UK, but upon arrival, he realised the plot's true nature and sought the authorities' help. The court heard that the Ekweremadus attempted to deceive medical professionals by claiming the victim was a relative of their daughter.

Jailed Ex-Deputy Senate President in trouble

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the documentary "Daniel vs Ekweremadu" has revealed that the London Metropolitan Police is investigating a case linked to former Nigerian deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu was sentenced to 10 years in prison for human trafficking last year in the United Kingdom.

