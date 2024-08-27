Ike Ekweremadu, the former Nigerian deputy senate president, has been said to be under investigation by the UK police

According to a documentary titled "Daniel vs Ekweremadu", the embattled Nigerian politician was said to be under investigation over a case linked to him

Recall that Ekweremadu was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the UK last year after being convicted of human trafficking

The documentary "Daniel vs Ekweremadu" has revealed that the London Metropolitan Police is investigating a case linked to former Nigerian deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu. Ekweremadu was sentenced to 10 years in prison for human trafficking last year in the United Kingdom.

According to an email from police spokesperson Alexandra Meek, a woman was arrested in November 2022 on suspicion of conspiracy to exploit for organ harvesting. She has since been released under investigation. The police are unable to participate in the documentary due to the ongoing investigation.

Former deputy Senate president of Nigeria under probe in UK Photo Credit: @iamekweremadu

Source: Twitter

The story of Ekweremadu

The documentary tells the story of Ekweremadu's fall from deputy senate president to convict. It features exclusive access to British prosecutors, police, and the family of the survivor-victim, known as "Daniel". The series sheds light on the case and the circumstances surrounding Ekweremadu's conviction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The documentary is a first-of-its-kind thriller-style series from a West African independent studio. It is available on the streaming platform and is produced by Chude Jideonwo Presents, a factual film and series studio.

The series is a two-part docu-series, with the first part released on August 23. It is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker and TV host Chude Jideonwo. The documentary has sparked interest and conversation about the case and the issues surrounding human trafficking and organ harvesting.

Source: Legit.ng