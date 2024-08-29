The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed concerns over a possible political vendetta against Hon. Amobi Ogah

FCT, Abuja - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised concerns about a potential political vendetta targeting Hon. Amobi Ogah, the Labour Party representative for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State.

The alarm was raised following recent charges filed against Ogah by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

It was alleged that the vendetta was led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and supported by Fagbemi.

Ogah facing harassment after 2023 election, says HURIWA

According to HURIWA, Ogah, who defeated Onyejeocha in the 2023 elections, has faced continuous legal and political harassment, Leadership reported.

The latest charges, filed on July 31, 2024, include allegations of false declaration under oath, spreading false information, perjury, and criminal defamation.

Charges against Ogah unfounded, HURIWA says

HURIWA, through its National Co-ordinator, Mr. Emmanuel Onwubiko, argues that these accusations are unfounded and driven by personal animosity from Onyejeocha, with Fagbemi’s alleged involvement further complicating the situation, Vanguard reported.

HURIWA said:

“After unsuccessful attempts to overturn the election results through the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Hon. Onyejeocha, now serving as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, is accused of using her former legal counsel, now the Minister of Justice, to pursue a vendetta against Hon. Ogah."

HURIWA added:

"HURIWA called on the Minister of Justice to stop using his position to further the personal vendettas of the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity."

Also, the association stressed that such actions jeopardize Hon. Ogah’s status as an elected representative and pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

HURIWA urged investigating the AGF’s office activities related to this case.

Group raises concerns over moves against Ogah

A group called Concerned Citizens of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi has raised concerns over alleged abuse of power by Minister Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi in connection with criminal charges filed against Labour Party lawmaker Hon. Amobi Ogah.

In an article obtained by our correspondent, the group accused the Attorney General of misusing his office to intimidate, harass, and settle personal scores against perceived political adversaries.

They warned that this misuse of authority poses a serious threat to both the public and the country's democracy.

