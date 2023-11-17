The police boss in Nigeria, Kayode Egbetokun, has presented money to 613 families of officers who died in active service

Cheques were presented at the Force Headquarters in Abuja to the beneficiaries on Thursday, November 16

The police reiterated that it is committed to the welfare of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has successfully kicked off the presentation of cheques for Group Life Assurance and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme.

The cheques were presented to 613 beneficiaries and next-of-kin of deceased police officers for the policy years 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023.

Many police officers have died in the line of duty. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

IGP presents cheques to deceased officers' families

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, the IGP said authorities are committed to the welfare of all officers including those serving, retired, and deceased.

Per a statement by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the total amount involved in the two policies is N2,276,110,966.

Legit.ng understands that this is the third such event since Egbetokun assumed office.

The IGP expressed condolences to the families of the deceased officers, recognising the sacrifices made.

