The Nigerian government has finally unmasked the woman who recently threatened to kill her fellow Nigerians based in Canada

According to a video making the rounds online, the woman said she would poison the Yoruba and Benin people in response to the planned attack and hate against the Igbo people

Legit.ng reported that concerns have continued to rise over the social media campaign promoting a tribal war against the Igbo in Lagos state and the southwest regions

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed the identity of a Canada-based woman who allegedly threatened to kill fellow Nigerians living in the North American country.

In a video clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter) obtained by The Nation, a woman’s voice is heard making anti-Yoruba comments in what appears to be a virtual meeting on TikTok.

As reported by The Punch, the woman spoke mainly in Pidgin English.

Reacting, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, August 28, identified the woman as Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

Woman threatened Nigerians over “Igbo Must Go Hashtag”

She said:

“Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one”.

The woman vowed that she would take poisonous substances to her workplace and poison any Yoruba or Benin person she came across.

She claimed that her comment was in response to the “hate” against the Igbo. Some other voices could be heard, interjecting and prodding her.

“I want make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet,” the woman said, addressing other participants. “Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them commot for road.”

The woman said she was a resident of Ontario, Canada, and dared anyone to report her to the Canadian authorities.

FG reacts to the video of the woman, shares details

Reacting to trending video on Wednesday, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said:

“This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

“She has deleted her TikTok account, and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada.”

Igbo Must Go Hashtag: Obasanjo breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over the social media campaign promoting a tribal war against the Igbo in Lagos state and the southwest regions.

Obasanjo condemned the development, asserting that such sentiments undermine Nigeria’s unity.

The elder statesman also dismissed the controversial claims about his Igbo paternity, noting that "it is laughable".

