Many governors in Nigeria have spent billions of naira on creating airports in their states. However, most of these airports have not been attracting a considerable number of aircraft for charter or commercial purposes.

A recent survey by The Punch showed that about ten states in Nigeria have airports that were never completed for decades or abandoned by succeeding governments in the affected states.

Below are the list of the states and the airports:

Anambra International Cargo Airport

In 2017, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State launched a project to build a cargo airport in Umueri despite its proximity to airports in neighbouring states.

He envisioned an "airport city" with two runways, a hotel, an industrial park, a convention centre, and an aircraft maintenance facility. He boasted that it would be one of the most advanced in the world and capable of landing sophisticated aircraft.

However, the project has faced criticism, with many questioning its necessity and cost. Initially estimated at $2 billion, the state government later clarified in 2021 that N6 billion had been spent on the project.

Six years after the project began, Obiano has renewed his commitment to completing the airport. Despite the controversy, the governor remains determined to bring the project to fruition, envisioning a state-of-the-art airport that will benefit the people of Anambra State.

Ebonyi Airport

The Punch also reported that the immediate past aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, approved the construction of the Ebonyi airport in 2019, with then Governor David Umahi investing over N36 billion in the project.

However, despite the significant investment, the airport in Onueke has been described as "comatose", raising concerns about the project's viability and sustainability and questioning the wisdom of the large sum spent on a facility that appears to be non-operational.

Fayemi spent N16bn on Akure Airport in Ekiti

The Akure airport in Ekiti State has failed to attract aircraft despite spending N16 billion from public funds. The project was conceived by former Governor Kayode Fayemi, who vetoed criticisms from stakeholders and proceeded with the cargo airport, which remains unused.

As of January 2023, the total expenditure on the yet-to-be-completed facility had risen to N16.6 billion, with funds spent on perimeter fencing, runway and taxiway completion, terminal building, and compensation to farmers whose lands were used for the airport. The airport's non-viability has raised questions about the project's wisdom and the large sum of public funds invested.

Jigawa airport abandoned

In Jigawa State, former Governor Sule Lamido spent N4 billion on building an airport, which was commissioned in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, less than 100km from Aminu Kano International Airport, the airport's location has been widely criticized as wasteful spending.

Experts question the need for an additional airport so close to an existing one and suggest that the funds could have been better utilized elsewhere.

Bayelsa abandoned airport

In Bayelsa State, former Governor Seriake Dickson spent N70 billion on constructing an airport between 2012 and 2019, although some stakeholders, including Adams Oshiomhole, disputed this figure, claiming the actual cost exceeded N100 billion.

Despite the controversy, the airport remains a significant infrastructure project completed during Dickson's administration but has not been in use.

What is the state of Yobe airport?

Yobe State's airport project, initiated in 2017, has cost the state over N18 billion yet remains unused, with no flights operating from the facility.

This raised questions about the wisdom of investing such a large sum of money in a project that has yet to yield any benefits.

Did Nasarawa have an airport?

Former Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State initiated the Nasarawa cargo airport project in December 2015, aiming to open the state to investment opportunities and drive economic growth.

The project was envisioned as a catalyst for economic transformation, but its current status and impact on the state's economy remain unclear.

