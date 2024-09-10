Dana Motors has disclosed that all of its buses are assembled at its assembly plant using CNG

The company's managing director hailed the historic achievement, referring to it as "another new dawn"

Dana Motors has led the way in introducing cutting-edge, cutting-edge automotive solutions to the Nigerian market since its founding

Dana Motors, has revealed entirely CNG-powered buses that are put together at its assembly plant in Isolo, Lagos, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Jacky Hathiramani, the managing director of Dana Motors, praised the historic accomplishment and called it "another new dawn" for Nigeria's car and energy sectors.

He added that Dana Motors is still dedicated to providing Nigerians with the newest, greenest, and most reasonably priced automobile solutions.

Hathiramani further remarked,

“Since its inception, Dana Motors has been at the fore front of bringing latest innovative automotive solutions to the Nigerian market. Since the commencement of our assembly operations in 2014 with an installed capacity of assembling 18,000 units annually, our commitment has not wavered in terms of local content and job creation.”

With seating capacities ranging from 14 to 45, these CNG buses are designed to serve a broad segment of the Nigerian market and provide a significant cost savings over traditional gasoline or diesel-powered buses.

Daily Sun reported that during the debut, it was also discovered that the buses have a 500-kilometer range before needing to be recharged, which is an additional benefit for intra- and intercity transit.

More transport expenses to be saved

The CNG buses are being offered by Dana Motors as a way to save money on transportation expenses and promote environmental sustainability.

In addition to being economically advantageous due to significant fuel cost reductions, CNG-powered buses also offer reduced emissions—a trend that most nations are pursuing in order to use cleaner energy for transportation.

The Managing Director also said,

“The company is ready to provide mobile CNG stations to big fleet operators across the country so that the refueling infrastructure will be in place to give full efficiency to those vehicles.”

More reassurances were provided by Hathiramani regarding Dana Motors' commitment to support government efforts to promote CNG as an alternative fuel by supplying infrastructure, such as mobile CNG stations, primarily for fleet operators.

