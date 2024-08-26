The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors are divided over the implementation of the new N70,000 national minimum wage

The PDP governors forum chairman, Bala Muhammed, said the party's governors are yet to decide on N70,000 minimum wage

While many governors have expressed concerns about affording the new wage Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has commenced the payment

Jalingo, Taraba state - The governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to decide on implementing the new N70,000 national minimum wage.

The chairman of the PDP governors forum, Bala Muhammed, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

As reported by TVC News, it appeared that the PDP forum is divided over implementing the N70,000 minimum wage.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has commenced the payment of N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the northeast state.

While many governors have expressed concerns about affording the new wage due to economic challenges, Fintiri has begun payments for state workers in August 2024.

However, Taraba state governor, Governor Agbu Kefashas failed to keep to his promise to implement the new minimum wage for the state workers.

Both governors were elected under the platform of the PDP.

Speaking with journalists, Bala said the minimum wage is dynamic and discussions are still in process.

The Bauchi state governor explained that the governor forum is looking for ways to implement the minimum wage.

“We are labour-centric and labour-friendly. We believe that the workers are suffering but certainly, we’ll see the ways and means to be able to implement the programme”

