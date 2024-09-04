The Department of State Services has redeployed Peter Afunanya, its director of public relations but his next duty remained unknown

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has redeployed Peter Afunanya, its director of public relations and strategic communications.

Afunanya, who revealed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, September 4, did not disclose his next duty post.

He noted that the redeployment was a normal routine exercise in the service to the nation, Daily Trust reported.

Afunanya expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the country as the spokesman of the covert security outfit.

He expressed his commitment to the service and the country as he pledged to always do his best in whatever capacity he is chosen to serve.

Speaking further, Afunanya noted that he would continue to carry out his duty in service to the country with “love, loyalty, honour, and glory.”

"Beginnings also end. It’s goodbye. It’s a good night and yet a good morning. I remain a Nigerian with love, loyalty, honour and glory. So help me God," Afunanya said.

As reported by The Punch, Afunanya, replaced Marilyn Ogar as the DSS spokesperson in 2015 after her removal.

DSS welcomes new DG Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has officially assumed office as the new Director General of the DSS in Nigeria last Thursday, with a pledge to refocus the Service towards covertness and study silence.

He was welcomed by his predecessor, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, during a formal handover ceremony in Abuja.

Ajayi emphasised unity, discipline, and a renewed focus on covert operations as he begins his tenure.

