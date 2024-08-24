BREAKING: 20 Kidnapped Medical Students Regain Freedom, Details Emerge
Benue state - Twenty kidnapped medical students have been rescued by security operatives about a week after the unfortunate incident in Benue state.
Legit.ng recalls that the medical students were kidnapped along the Otukpo-Enugu federal highway in Otukpo LGA of Benue state, on their way to Enugu State to attend a conference.
Security sources said the rescue operation was coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, The Punch reports.
The rescue effort involved security agencies, including the police, DSS, and military personnel, along with support from the Benue State government.
