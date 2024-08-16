Bandits have kidnapped no fewer than 20 medical students along the Otukpo (Benue) - Enugu road in Benue state

Otukpo, Benue state - 20 medical students from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos have been reportedly abducted by bandits in Benue state.

The victims were abducted along the Otukpo (Benue) - Enugu road while travelling to Enugu State.

A counter-insurgencyy expert, Zagazola Makama, said among the kidnapped students are eight members of the University of Maiduguri Medical Students Association (UMMESA).

Makama said the students were kidnapped en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FCMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu state.

"The students began their journey on the morning of Wednesday, August 14, 2024, departing from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). They made an overnight stop at the University of Jos and continued their journey the next morning, August 15, 2024. The group, now joined by 10 students from the University of Jos, totaled 18 individuals. Their last known communication was at 3:24 PM on August 15, 2024, after which contact was lost."

The state police public relations officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the kidnapped incident.

“Yes, it happened yesterday, Thursday evening around 5:30 pm. The Medical students were said to be travelling from Jos axis and were heading to Enugu in two buses, for a programme when they were kidnapped around the Otukpo area.”

Anene, who said he could not tell which university the students were from said the police have commenced an investigation into the matter, Channels Television reports.

The kidnapped medical students

1. Boniface Tizhe 500-level MBBS student

2. Thomas Yahaya,500-level MBBS student

3. Fortune Umeh,500-level MBBS student

4. Godwin Tumba,500-level MBBS student

5. Iwev Gabriel Jita,300-level MBBS student

6. Boniface Okon,300-level MBBS student

7. Dondo Fabian,300-level Medical Laboratory student

8. John Bitrus, 200-level Nursing student

9. Monica Ejembi

10. Ogbonna George Chukwuebuka

11. Paul Nyampa Zira

12. Lawrence Victory Adaugo

13. Okopi Pete

14. Enger Benedicta

15. Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley

16. Paul Shantong

17. Victoria Cornelius

18. Pius Samson

19. Okan Adara

20. Dr. Luis Mmbamonyeukwu

