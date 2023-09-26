Videos of the electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses plying some roads in Lagos state have emerged

The electric BRT buses were spotted plying the Abule-Egba to Oshodi route in a viral video on social media

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the electric buses have been working for several months.

Lagos state - The electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses have begun operation in some parts of Lagos state.

In a video shared on social media, the electric BRT buses were seen plying the Abule-Egba to Oshodi route.

Electric BRT buses begin operation in Lagos Photo Credit: @ONsogbu

Source: Twitter

Electric BRT buses have been working for months

Reacting to the commencement of the electric BRT bus operation, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said the electric buses have been working for several months with ease.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, September 26, Gawat @Mr_JAGs, wrote:

“I remember when I did a full thread on this Electric Bus stuff, So many people badmouthed it and said it will “stop on 3rd mainland”. We thank God that it has been working for several months with ease and we are getting good numbers on the research being conducted in comparison with the regular BRT Buses. Infact, people prefer to enter it more than the regular ones”

A Twitter user, @tfk_gawat, who shared a video of the buses moving on Lagos road, wrote:

“The Buses Are Everywhere... ELECTRIC BRT BUSES ⚡⚡

“Lagos no be anywhere else.

“Lagos is Lagos”

Another Twitter user, @iamgbolahan, said the electric buses are the new phase of BRT in the commercial capital city of Nigeria.

“Everywhere for Lagos.... The Electric Buses are the new phase of BRT in lagos.”

While @lagospedia said that the 100% powered electric buses are everywhere.

“Every where you go.”

Sanwo-Olu releases photos of first batch of electric buses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed the first set of electric buses in the state's public transport system. In a social media post on Sunday, April 30, 2023, Sanwo-Olu stated that the electric buses would reduce carbon emissions and increase efficiency.

He also urged Lagosians to reject fuel scarcity.

Oando MD speaks on electric buses, routes along Lagos roads

Oando Clean Energy Limited, an arm of Oando Plc owned by Wale Tinubu, said its newly acquired electric buses could run about 280km on full battery charge on Lagos roads.

In April this year, the company delivered an undisclosed number of electric vehicles from Yuntong Bus, a Chinese car manufacturing company.

Source: Legit.ng