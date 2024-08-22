Police in Kwara State have arrested multiple suspects linked to the murder of a 21-year-old student whose body was discovered at a dump site in Ilorin

The victim, Awesu Mojisola, was lured to a supposed party in Ilorin, only to find herself in a troubling situation that led to her tragic death

Authorities are intensifying their investigation, with the case now handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further scrutiny

ILORIN, Nigeria — Police in Kwara State have arrested several suspects in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Awesu Mojisola, a student at the College of Health Technology in Offa.

Mojisola was reported missing on August 9, and her body was found at a dumpsite in Ilorin.

Friend speaks on 21-year-old Awesu Mojisola found dead in Ilorin. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpie. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons not related to events.

Source: Getty Images

Mojisola's roommate, Blessing, reported her missing to the police. She said Mojisola had received a call from a fellow student, Miss Timileyin, inviting her to a party in Ilorin.

The party was supposed to be organized by students from Summit University and Al-Hikmah University. Timileyin introduced Mojisola to Adebayo Happiness, a Summit University student, who offered her N15,000 to attend the party.

Police arrest suspects in chilling murder

After arriving in Ilorin, Mojisola called Blessing and said there was no party, and she was uncomfortable:

“She told me that she was uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged in by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location. Shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off, and all subsequent efforts I made to reach her were unsuccessful," Blessing was reported to have said.

Police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed that the police were investigating the case. She said that on August 11, a local resident, Mr Olorunoje, reported finding a woman's body at a dumpsite in Ilorin. The police found blood near the body, and it was later identified as Mojisola.

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested several suspects and transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, promised that all necessary steps are being taken to find out what happened and to bring those responsible to justice.

