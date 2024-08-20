Salisu Ango, a top aide of Governor Radda has been murdered by gunmen suspected to be bandits

The armed men also killed Ango's first wife and abducted his second wife during the attack on Friday, and on Saturday, they raided another community within Katsina and abducted 28 people

The state police command confirmed the attacks but is yet to release an official statement

Gunmen stormed the residence of Salisu Ango, Governor Umar Dikko Radda’s liaison officer, in Gyaza village, Kankia local government area, Katsina state, killing him and his first wife.

Bandits kill Katsina Governor Radda's aide and wife. Image of governor for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda

In a report making the rounds on Tuesday, August 20, the armed men abducted his second wife during the attack.

Ango, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Kankia Chapter was shot dead by the bandits who invaded his home on Friday, August 16, 2024, Vanguard reported.

Bandits raided other communities in Katsina, stole animals, food

Also, the bandits stormed Kankia local government area in Katsina state, on Saturday night, August 17, and reportedly carried out a raid on Tashar Gamji community.

As reported by The Guardian, the armed men moved from house to house, stealing an unspecified number of domestic animals.

Residents reported that the bandits also made away with food items and other valuables during the attack, Daily Trust reported.

Bandits attack Shirgi community, abducted 28 people

Also, in a separate attack but this time, on Shirgi community in Batsari local government area, the gunmen killed one person, injured another, and abducted 28 others.

The assailants also rustled several domestic animals from the community.

A resident of Shirgi, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits invaded the village on Sunday night, August 19, targeting women and children. The assailants shot and killed one ‘Amadu Suru’ while he was trying to secure his animals.

Police react to attacks in Katsina

The Katsina state police command has confirmed both attacks.

While the command has acknowledged the incident in Kankia, it is yet to confirm the details of the Shirgi attack, promising to release an official statement after receiving a report from the Divisional Police Officer in Batsari.

