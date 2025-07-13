Peter Obi expressed deep sorrow over former President Buhari’s death at 82, calling it a solemn moment for Nigeria

Obi praised Buhari’s dignified leadership and significant role in Nigeria’s political and military history

He extended condolences to Buhari’s family and prayed for forgiveness and eternal peace for the late president

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at the age of 82 in London.

In a heartfelt message shared on Saturday, July 13, Obi extended his condolences to the late president’s family, associates, and the nation at large.

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi expresses condolences over Buhari’s passing. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@MBuhari

Source: Twitter

In his message via X, the former Anambra governor described Buhari as a dignified leader whose death marks a solemn moment in Nigeria’s history.

Obi praises Buhari’s conduct in office

Peter Obi acknowledged the late president’s bearing while in office, stating that Buhari always carried himself with a sense of dignity and responsibility as a national leader.

“I have just received the very sad news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole," Obi said.

Obi went on to reflect on Buhari’s time in public service, noting the significant role he played in shaping the country’s political and military landscape.

Condolences to Buhari’s family and Nigerians

Labour Party’s Peter Obi pays tribute following the death of former President Buhari. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor also used the opportunity to offer prayers and condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, his children, and the entire Buhari family.

“To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians, I extend my deepest condolences,” Obi said.

He added a prayer in the traditional Islamic way, asking God to forgive Buhari’s shortcomings and grant him eternal peace.

“May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” he said.

Reactions have continued to pour in following Buhari’s passing, with tributes coming from across the political spectrum.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, was one of the most prominent figures in the country’s post-independence history.

His death in London has triggered national mourning, with flags expected to fly at half-mast and funeral arrangements to be announced by the presidency in due course.

Presidency reacts to Buhari’s passing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, Buhari.

President Tinubu spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences.

The President also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng