LAGOS, Nigeria — The Iyaloja-General of Lagos State, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, has successfully mediated a resolution to the ongoing crisis between the Lagos State Butchers Association and the National Butchers Union of Nigeria.

The dispute, marked by previous unsuccessful attempts by the Lagos State chapter, led by the former state Chairman, Alhaji Bamidele Kazeem, to secede from the national body, has now been settled following a crucial meeting.

The meeting, which included the union’s National President, John Adun, alongside other stakeholders from both the national and state chapters, saw Tinubu-Ojo, who is the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, urging all parties to maintain peace.

“Since the state body pledged allegiance to the national body and was inaugurated by the same, the Kazeem-led group should embrace peace and work collaboratively with the national body,” Tinubu-Ojo was reported to have said.

Tinubu-Ojo intervenes in Lagos butchers crisis

She further cautioned against greed and betrayal among the leadership, stressing the importance of swift dispute resolution to avoid escalation into violence or public unrest.

“Only in an atmosphere of peace can growth occur,” she added, instructing a union member to present relevant sections of the union’s constitution to underscore the need for unity.

Tinubu-Ojo also addressed concerns regarding the fair distribution of welfare packages among union members, condemning alleged practices that favoured only loyalists.

Following the resolution, Elder Shola Adetele was appointed as the interim chairman of the state union by the national body.

In response to his appointment, Adetele expressed his gratitude to the Iyaloja-General, pledging to foster an inclusive administration that prioritises the welfare of all members and works closely with the national body.

