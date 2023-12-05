A video of the president's daughter being introduced as the queen of Nigeria has generated mixed reactions in the polity

In the now trending video, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo was also introduced as the first daughter and queen of Nigeria by the MC at a private event in Nasarawa state

While some Nigerians criticised the MC, others defended her, noting that she went overboard with the assignment

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Lagos and first daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu caught the attention of many at a recent event in Nasarawa state.

A video that has gone viral, captured the moment, Tinubu-Ojo was introduced as the Queen of Nigeria at an event.

The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, who attended the wedding ceremony of a couple named, Hafsah Azare and Abubakar Dandanku, was ushered in by the event’s host amidst praises and accolades in the company of her entourage, The Punch reported.

As reported also by The Nigerian Tribune, the female host introduced the Iyaloja general as the ‘queen of Nigeria.’

“We have the most special guest of honour—a role model, the first daughter of the federation, the Iyaloja General of Lagos. Queen mama, the most beautiful queen of Nigeria,” the host declared.

Nigerians react as MC introduces Tinubu's daughter as queen of Nigeria

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@puhunter4 tweeted:

"Queen of Nigeria indeed."

@Doc_SweetSucces queried:

"Who coronated them?"

@African_unifier tweeted:

"This 4 years go long o."

@misi_lawrence tweeted:

"This is a private event with an over-sabi MC."

@Foremann123 tweeted:

"Anybody can be introduced as anything."

@dokun_okikiola tweeted:

"Everybody just dey hustle, what to eat."

