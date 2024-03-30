Police operatives have arrested eight suspects over the killing of six officers in the Ughelli area of Delta state

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspects have murdered peace and none of them will go unpunished

Adejobi said the suspects would soon be charged to court once the police conclude their investigations

FCT, Abuja - Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of six police officers on a fact-finding mission in the Ughelli area of Delta state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the arrest followed intensive investigative efforts of police operatives.

This was contained in a statement issued by Adejobi in Abuja on Saturday, March 30, via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@PoliceNG

He said the police officers on a fact-finding mission and others on a rescue mission were also ambushed on February 23.

How suspects were arrested

The spokesperson said five suspects were initially arrested while another three were apprehended following the statements and cooperation of five initially arrested.

He said the suspects would soon have their day in court once investigations were concluded.

"The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case and many others, have murdered peace and none of them will go unpunished.”

Soldier vows to find justice for fallen comrades

In a related development, a Nigerian soldier named Egitanghan voiced his willingness to join any mission aimed at avenging the deaths of the military personnel who lost their lives during a peacekeeping operation in Delta state.

Hailing from Delta state himself, the soldier condemned derogatory remarks made about the fallen soldiers, expressing his anger.

He underscored his firsthand experience defending his nation and stressed the significant sacrifices soldiers made to safeguard their homeland.

