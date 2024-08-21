Sokoto government has taken steps to address the gratuity backlog for pensioners in the northern state

Governor Ahmed Aliyu announced on Wednesday that the state would set aside N300,000 for the monthly payment of gratuity to retired civil servants in the state as part of the fulfillment of his promise to the people

The spokesperson of the state Ministry of Finance, Sirajo Ibrahim Gada, confirmed in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state has directed the immediate release of N300 million monthly for payment of gratuity to civil servants who retire in the year 2024.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu is ready to pay civil servants who retired their gratuities. He approve N300 million for the monthly payment. Photo credit: Ahmed Aliyu

Source: Facebook

Civil servants who retired from the public service from January 2024 to the present would benefit from the immediate gesture.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 21, by Sirajo Ibrahim Gada, the public relations officer of the state Ministry of Finance, the State Accountant General Alhaji Umar Balarabe Ahmad, who also doubled as chairman of Sokoto state gratuity payment committee.

According to the statement, said the gesture is part of the governor’s magnanimity to provide succour to retirees and their family amid economic hardship and hunger, Vanguard reported.

“The ongoing payment of backlog gratuities inherited by his administration from the years 2015 to December, 2023 has reached an advanced stage of completion.

“Arrangements are in top gear to formalize the payment process of the year 2024 retirees with emphasis on come first service mode of payments," the statement read.

Read stories related to Nigerian workers:

Sokoto residents to buy rice from govt at 55% discount

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu announced a reduction in the price for a 50kg bag of rice for Sokoto resident.

Following his announcement, Sokoto residents will purchase a bag of rice from the state government at a subside rate; between N40,000 and N45,000.

The state commissioner for local government, Ibrahim Adare, confirmed the development on Wednesday via a statement and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng