A Benue State High Court has issued an order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from removing the state chapter chairman, Hon. Augustine Agada. Justice Theresa Igoche granted the order in response to an ex-parte application filed by Agada and eight others.

The court directed the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) not to remove Agada and the State Working Committee until the expiration of their four-year tenure.

Court gives verdict on APC crisis in Benue state Photo Credit: Augustine Agada

Source: Twitter

The Benue state chapter of the APC is currently divided. Governor Hyacinth Alia supports a rival faction led by Benjamin Omakolo, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation supports Agada's leadership.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the judge granted the application, restraining the APC from removing or replacing Agada and the State Working Committee pending the determination of the motion on notice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Agada addressed a press conference at the national secretariat, submitting the court judgment to the party and stating that he had been elected for four years and would not be preempted by rumours of dissolution.

Agada emphasized that the court order restrains the NWC from terminating the tenure of the Benue State Working Committee, and he called for fairness and respect for the democratic process.

Source: Legit.ng